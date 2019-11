OVERLAND PARK, Kan., (CNN) — The staff at St. Luke’s South Hospital in Kansas helped to welcome their newborn babies by dressing them as characters from the movie ‘Frozen.’

The costumes were hand-crocheted by the staff. Boys got to spend time as Olaf the Snowman while girls got to dress up as Anna or Elsa, the princess sisters from the franchise. CNN reports the hospital also has events for different holidays.

‘Frozen 2’ just broke records in its opening weekend.