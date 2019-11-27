Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Hikers answer plea to find wedding ring lost on mountaintop

National
Posted: / Updated:

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A man’s quest to find his wedding ring on a 4,000-foot snow-covered mountain in New Hampshire has been completed by a couple of hikers — and a metal detector.

WMUR-TV reports Bill Giguere, of Massachusetts, recently lost the gold band on Mount Hancock. Giguere, who had been wearing it for three years, put out a plea to a hiking group for help.

Tom Gately saw the post but had doubts about finding the ring along the 10-mile loop trail Giguere hiked.

Giguere said the most likely spot was at a lookout where he changed gloves.

Gately and fellow hiker Brendan Cheever set out with a metal detector.

Cheever says that “it beeped and he’s, like, ‘I think I found it,’ and everybody’s, like, ‘What?’ and he just started scratching in the snow. There it was!”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Opelousas

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Some clouds. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Breaux Bridge

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

New Iberia

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
50°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories