High school freshman arrested after deputies learn of “kill list” naming students, Pres. Trump

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — A high school freshman is facing charges after authorities learned of a “kill list” she allegedly posted online earlier this year.

According to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were informed Wednesday that a 14-year-old Watkins Memorial High School student posted a “kill list” that included names of other students and President Donald Trump in an online chatroom in May.

The sheriff’s office said investigators determined the student did not have the means to carry out the threats and that the school and its students sand staff are not in any immediate danger.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office arrested the student for making terroristic threats. She is being held in a juvenile detention facility until her appearance in juvenile court.

“The Licking County Sheriff’s Office has, and shall continue to have, a zero-tolerance policy on threats to our schools,” Sheriff Randy Thorp said in a press release. “It is our hope, as always, that children who make these threats can receive necessary assistance at the guidance of the court and learn from the experience.”

NBC4 has reached out to Southwest Licking Local Schools for a statement but has not received a response at this time.