High school cheerleader saves life of choking boy

Teen jumps off float during homecoming parade to help panicked mother

ROCKWALL, Texas (KAMR/NBC Newschannel) — A Rockwall High School cheerleader is being called a hero after she jumped off a float during a homecoming parade to save a 2-year-old boy who was choking.

Tyra Winters said she was enjoying the recent parade, a yearly tradition in Rockwall.

“Bunch of kiddos. Bunch of candy in the air,” Winters said. “It was cute.”

Among those lining the streets was Nicole Hornback and her son Clarke.

Winters was passing by when she noticed a life-or-death situation.

“I hear someone screaming, ‘Help, help, my son’s choking,’” Winters said.

Little Clarke was choking on a piece of candy, his mother said.

“There was no coughing, there was no breathing,” Hornback said. “He was just physically choking, just gagging, and just gasping for air.”

Read More – http://bit.ly/2oLKk9P