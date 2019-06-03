VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WTKR) - A fatal mass shooting shook the city of Virginia Beach Friday as 12 people lost their lives.

Officials said Saturday morning that all of the victims but one person were employees of the City of Virginia Beach.

Here are the 12 victims:

Laquita C. Brown of Chesapeake, a right-of-way agent who worked 4½ years for Virginia Beach's public works department.

Tara Welch Gallagher of Virginia Beach, an engineer who worked six years for the city's public works department.

Mary Louise Gayle of Virginia Beach, a right-of-way agent who worked 24 years for the city's public works department.

Alexander Mikhail Gusev of Virginia Beach, a right-of-way agent who worked nine years for the public works department.

Katherine A. Nixon of Virginia Beach, an engineer who worked 10 years for the city's public utilities department.

Richard H. Nettleton of Norfolk, an engineer who worked 28 years for Virginia Beach's public utilities department.

Christopher Kelly Rapp of Powhatan, an engineer who worked 11 months in Virginia Beach's public works department.

Ryan Keith Cox of Virginia Beach, an account clerk who worked 12½ years in the public utilities department.

Joshua A. Hardy of Virginia Beach, an engineering technician who worked 4½ years in the public utilities department.

Michelle "Missy" Langer of Virginia Beach, an administrative assistant who worked 12 years in the public utilities department.

Robert "Bobby" Williams of Chesapeake, a special projects coordinator who worked 41 years in Virginia Beach's public utilities department.

Herbert "Bert" Snelling, a contractor who was trying to fill a permit.

Snelling was a contractor who was trying to fill a permit at the time of the shooting.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer told CNN that Snelling was a friend of his. He said he was devastated to learn on social media around midnight about his death.

"He started off as a carpenter that did work at (my) house, and then he became a friend. We socialized," Dyer said.

"He was just such a great guy. He was a consummate professional. He did great work. ... This really hits home with me."

Hansen told reporters Saturday that he'd worked with most of the slain, and that he'd served in the US military with Nettleton in Germany.

"They leave a void that we will never be able to fill," the city manager said.

The FBI is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 1-800-CALL FBI. Victims and their families can also call that number for information about services.

WAVY obtained a copy of the gunman's resignation letter. DeWayne Craddock was an engineer with the city of Virginia Beach. Authorities are still searching for a motive.

{"url":"https://twitter.com/GovernorVA/status/1134806071795703808","author_name":"Ralph Northam","author_url":"https://twitter.com/GovernorVA","html":"&#lt;blockquote class=\"twitter-tweet\"&#gt;&#lt;p lang=\"en\" dir=\"ltr\"&#gt;Laquita C. Brown&#lt;br&#gt;Tara Welch Gallagher&#lt;br&#gt;Mary Louise Gayle&#lt;br&#gt;Alexander Mikhail Gusev&#lt;br&#gt;Katherine A. Nixon&#lt;br&#gt;Richard H. Nettleton&#lt;br&#gt;Christopher Kelly Rapp&#lt;br&#gt;Ryan Keith Cox&#lt;br&#gt;Joshua A. Hardy&#lt;br&#gt;Michelle \"Missy\" Langer&#lt;br&#gt;Robert \"Bobby\" Williams&#lt;br&#gt;Herbert \"Bert\" Snelling&#lt;br&#gt;&#lt;br&#gt;You will never be forgotten.&#lt;/p&#gt;— Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) &#lt;a href=\"https://twitter.com/GovernorVA/status/1134806071795703808?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw\"&#gt;June 1, 2019&#lt;/a&#gt;&#lt;/blockquote&#gt;

&#lt;script async src=\"https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js\" charset=\"utf-8\"&#gt;&#lt;/script&#gt;

","width":550,"height":null,"type":"rich","cache_age":"3153600000","provider_name":"Twitter","provider_url":"https://twitter.com","version":"1.0"}

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now