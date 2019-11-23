Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Group protests pink tax, says women should ask state for money back

National
Posted: / Updated:

The state sales tax is 4 percent, but when you add the local sales tax to that, it brings sales taxes up to almost 10 cents on every dollar.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — Some women’s groups are claiming it’s unconstitutional that 33 states still have taxes on feminine protection. And Louisiana is one of those states.

Now they are taking their protest to several states, as well as a petition online, to declare feminine products a necessity, not a luxury.

Friday, they stopped in New Orleans.

The Tax-Free. Period. campaign out of New York is taking its message of menstrual equality to states that charge sales tax on feminine protection.

“People don’t realize their states don’t consider tampons and pads and liners necessities, and therefore they’re charging sales tax on it, whereas things like donuts and Mardi Gras beads and Viagra are considered necessities in those states and therefore are tax-exempt,” said Lindsey Swedick of Tax-Free. Period.

People were asked to send a receipt from menstrual products to the Louisiana Department of Revenue asking for the tax back. They are hoping states will be inundated with requests.

“I mean, that’s absurd that we have to pay tax on something that we need,” said Social Media Influencer Alisha Reed, who is a pharmacist and speaks out about women’s health issues.

“This campaign is actually potentially a prerequisite to our team of lawyers actually initiating lawsuits against the states,” said Swedick, who says it is unlikely any of the women will get a refund on the tax receipts they are mailing in.

The state sales tax is 4 percent, but when you add the local sales tax to that, it brings sales taxes up to almost 10 cents on every dollar. A box of 40 tampons will cost an extra 61 cents every time you buy it.

Last legislative session, State Senator J.P. Morrell got a bill through both chambers to exempt feminine protection as well as baby and adult diapers, but last-minute changes killed it when he says some people were worried about the revenue loss.

“The state would lose, for diapers and tampons combined, it would cost the state between $7 million and $10 million a year,” said Senator Morrell, a Democrat from New Orleans.

But Morrell says they are planning to try again this spring in Baton Rouge.

Councilwoman Helena Moreno plans to write a city resolution in support of repealing the state tax.  

And Senator Morrell says a state bill is in the works to allow each city to vote to repeal its local sales tax on feminine products.

Senator Morrell said Mardi Gras beads used to be exempt from state tax but that was repealed. They are still tax-exempt when the non-profit Mardi Gras Krewes purchase them.

For more on the campaign, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
61°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories