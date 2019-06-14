Grandma Duggar dies of accidental drowning

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) – Mary Duggar, the grandmother of the 19 Duggar children on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, accidentally drowned this past Sunday.

The family made the announcement on their Facebook page. Officials say she fell in the pool at their home in Washington County.

Her family says she had experienced a few health issues before her death.

She was 78 years old.

