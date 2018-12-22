Government set to shut down, as House and Senate leave for the night

(CBS News)- The federal government is headed for a partial shutdown at midnight, after the House and Senate adjourned for the night. President Trump has demanded funding for his border wall, which Democrats say they won’t give him. It’s unclear what Republicans’ next move would be, as the White House has offered no alternative plan. And while last week he said he’d be “proud” to shut down the government and would own a shutdown, on Friday he placed the blame squarely on Democrats. Many government services would continue: Mail will be delivered and Social Security payments would be made. Many national parks will remain open. (See full list.) But a shutdown creates a risk for hundreds of thousands of federal workers: More than 420,000 federal employees would have to go to work without pay, according to that report from the Senate Appropriations Committee. Those who work will get paid eventually, but depending how long the shutdown lasts, they could miss a paycheck.

Senate adjourns without a deal Hours after the House ended its session, the Senate adjourned with a deal, meaning the partial shutdown will start at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. Vice President Mike Pence, acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and special adviser Jared Kushner were seen exiting the Capitol at 8:39 p.m. CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe reports that Washington is poised to endure a longer-than-comfortable stalemate — not resolving until later next week at the earliest. There are no signs of a Christmas miracle arriving before Tuesday.

Melania and Barron arrive at Mar-a-Lago While President Trump’s travel plans are still undecided, first lady Melania Trump and 12-year-old Barron arrived at Mar-a-Lago, Florida. Melania Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement that “it has long been the family’s tradition to spend their Christmas holiday at Mar-a-Lago. Her plans to travel with her son to their Florida home for his winter break have not changed this year.” Mr. Trump had initially planned to leave Friday for a 16-day trip to Mar-a-Lago, but those plans were changed amid the threat of the governement shutdown. Now his depature is unclear.

Senators told they can leave the Capitol CBS News’ Nancy Cordes reports that senators have been told that they may leave Washington. If a deal is reached between the president and congressional leaders, the Senate would first try to pass it by voice vote or unanimous consent so everyone doesn’t have to come back to the Capitol. If a roll call vote is needed, senators would be given 24 hours notice to get back. They’ve been told to use “discretion” when deciding whether to get on a plane — in other words, not to fly to Hawaii or other far-flung states if senators don’t think they can get back in time.

Here are the agencies affected The following agencies will partly close down at midnight: Department of Homeland Security

Justice Department

State Department

Interior Department

Departure of Agriculture

Department of Housing and Urban Development

House adjourns, teeing up shutdown The House officially adjourned just before 7 p.m., teeing up a shutdown. The House will not return until noon Saturday.

No deal reached, as senators keep working towards one Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke on the Senate floor to share that there is no deal, and there won’t be further voting until there is one — making a shutdown seem all-but inevitable. “I hope Senate Democrats will work with the White House on an agreement that will pass both houses of Congress and receive the president’s signature,” McConnell said. “Colleagues, when an agreement is reached, it will be voted on the Senate floor.” Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke after McConnell. He said that he was willing to continue work with the president and leaders in the House. Republican Sen. Bob Corker then took the floor, thanking the two Senate leaders for agreeing to negotiate. “We’re not voting on anything else in this chamber, relative to this issue, until a global agreement is reached,” Corker said. In short, the Senate will not vote on any measure until a universal deal is agreed upon.

Senate allows House bill to proceed The Senate has voted to allow the House continuing resolution to proceed. The 47-47 tie was broken by Vice President Mike Pence.