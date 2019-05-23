Giant leatherback sea turtle nests on Florida beach

SINGER ISLAND BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A large leatherback sea turtle was spotted nesting on a South Florida beach in the middle of the day.

This is an incredibly rare occurrence, according to the Loggerhead Marinelife Center, which shared photos of the large marine animal relaxing on the sand on Singer Island Beach.

They said a research technician measured the turtle, but its size and weight were not disclosed. Leatherback turtles typically range in size from 4 to 8 feet. The largest leatherback ever recorded was almost 10 feet, according to ConserveTurtles.org.

“No one really knows why some turtles choose to nest in broad daylight,” the Loggerhead Marinelife Center said on Facebook.

The organization warned beach goers to keep a safe distance from the nesting animal, so that she can lay her eggs safely.

