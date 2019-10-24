Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

“Get in the closet!”

National

Homeowner recounts when an EF-2 tornado hit her home

by: Jennifer Peñate

Posted: / Updated:

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA)- 31.4 miles long and 1.5 miles wide. An EF-2 tornado touched down Monday morning Southeast of Siloam Springs and finally lifted Southeast of Avoca in Arkansas.

Bridgette Segraves lives where the tornado’s powerful path began. She got a tornado warning alert from the National Weather Service around midnight.

“We waited that out until 12:30 and my husband went to bed,” said Segraves.

She stayed up looking out the window and then heard the roaring sound that shook her to the core.

“I screamed let’s get in the closet,” said Segraves.

She huddled with her husband and her two dogs, hoping they would survive. Their lives were spared but Bridgette’s dream home was not. Before the storm, her property was a garden oasis. Now, her work-shed and barn are almost impossible to get to.

“I’m making pathways to the barn to get things ahead of the storm,” said Segraves.

With rain forecasted for later this week, clearing the debris will not be easy. As she walks around her home built in 1936, her heart breaks to see around 60 massive trees destroying what she worked for two years to restore.

“I figured it would always be here because it’s been here so long,” she said.

For now, Bridgette focuses on salvaging as much as she can as she and dozens of other people try to gain some sense of normalcy.

County crews will continue to asses the damage to see if Benton County qualifies for assistance from FEMA.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
65°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
65°F Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
65°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar