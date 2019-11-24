Breaking News
Jury deadlocked: Cannon gets life in prison for slaying of SPD officer
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

‘Frozen 2’ rules at the box office for its opening weekend

National
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, Calif., — Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of November 24, 2019, as compiled by the company’s theatrical measurement services.

Comscore’s Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, “Disney’s ‘Frozen 2’ gets a very warm reception from audiences around the world with a spectacular $350.2 million global debut that represents the number one day-and-date worldwide animated debut of all time, the biggest opening ever for Walt Disney Animation Studios as well as for any animated film outside of summer.”

CNN reports that the film is expected to be Disney’s sixth billion-dollar-grossing film for 2019. $127 million of its gross for the weekend came from North America alone.

Comscore reports the top three domestic weekend estimates as of Sunday, Nov. 24 as:

  • Frozen 2 (Disney) — $127 million
  • Ford v. Ferrari (20th Century Fox) — 16 million
  • Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Sony) — $13.5 million

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
41°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories