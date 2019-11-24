‘Frozen 2’ rules at the box office for its opening weekend

LOS ANGELES, Calif., — Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of November 24, 2019, as compiled by the company’s theatrical measurement services.

Comscore’s Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, “Disney’s ‘Frozen 2’ gets a very warm reception from audiences around the world with a spectacular $350.2 million global debut that represents the number one day-and-date worldwide animated debut of all time, the biggest opening ever for Walt Disney Animation Studios as well as for any animated film outside of summer.”

CNN reports that the film is expected to be Disney’s sixth billion-dollar-grossing film for 2019. $127 million of its gross for the weekend came from North America alone.

Comscore reports the top three domestic weekend estimates as of Sunday, Nov. 24 as: