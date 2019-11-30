Live Now
Flour recalled due to possible presence of E. coli

National

The FDA reports that the potential presence of E. coli was found during routine sampling of the products

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WKBN) – Two brands of flour are being recalled due to the possible presence of e. Coli bacteria.

The Food and Drug Administration reported the following recalls:

E. coli can cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections in infants, older people, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems. The most common symptoms of E. coli are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea and vomiting, which develop within three or four days of eating contaminated food.

The illness usually lasts about a week and most people recover without treatment. 

Customers are reminded to wash their hands, work surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw dough products or flour, and to never eat raw dough or batter.

E. coli is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing or boiling products made with flour.

Customers with the recalled products are urged to discard them or return them to the store where they were purchased.

