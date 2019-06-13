Florida man says he’s seen ‘Avengers: Endgame’ 114 times

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – So what are you doing with your summer?

One Florida man has been spending his summer watching “Avengers; endgame” over and over and over again.

Agustin Alanis says he’s now seen the blockbuster 114 times!

We should note the movie is more than 3 hours long!

Alanis says he wants to secure the Guinness World Record for the number of time someone has watched it.

The 30-year-old is also hoping to watch the movie 200 times before it gets removed from theaters.

To accomplish his goal, he is seeing the superhero film four to five times on Saturdays and Sundays.

And he’s paying for the tickets using some rewards — but mostly out of his own pocket.

Here’s hoping — he’s catching some discounted matinees!

