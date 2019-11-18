Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Florida man arrested for punching little league umpire in the face, police say

National

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man was arrested Friday evening for punching a little league baseball umpire in the face, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Alberto Escartin Ramos, 22, was attending a nephew’s baseball game at the Lakeland Highlands Babe Ruth Baseball fields when a disagreement with an umpire’s call turned physical, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the arrest report, Ramos disagreed with a call the umpire made, so after the game he met the man at the park’s clubhouse to complain.

Ramos reportedly began screaming at the umpire, at which point he was asked to leave the ballpark. Ramos responded by yelling that he would “kick his a–,” then punched the umpire in the face, according to the sheriff’s office.

The punch cut the umpire’s lip and broke one of his teeth, the report states.

The sheriff’s office arrested 22-year-old Alberto Escartin Ramos and charged him with one count of felony battery of a sports official.

Ramos is out of jail after posting a $1,000 bond.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

67°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

69°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

67°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear but chilly. Low of 42. Calm winds
42°F Clear but chilly. Low of 42. Calm winds
Wind
2 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories