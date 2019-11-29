Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Fire at Ohio wildlife park kills 10 exotic animals

National
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — A barn fire erupted at a wildlife park in Ohio Thanksgiving night, killing ten exotic animals.

The total death count at the African Safari Wildlife Park included three giraffes, three bongos, three red river hogs and a springbok.

By the time local officials arrived on the scene, the barn that held the ten animals was fully engulfed. According to co-owner Holly Hunt, the fire was discovered by a property caretaker who was checking on the facility, which had briefly lost power Wednesday.

“Our team, they worked so hard to take care of these animals, said Hunt. “It’s just … gut-wrenching that this could happen.”

A Danbury Township officer said explosions were heard inside the structure, and fire chief Keith Kahler says propane tanks were stored there. It is unknown if the fire had suspicious origins at this time.

The 100-acre drive-through park — featuring several hundred animals — was closed for thanksgiving. It won’t re-open Friday as the Ohio state marshal is expected to investigate the fire.

The park issued a statement on Facebook saying “We are grateful that our staff are safe, although we are all grief-stricken over this loss.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

75°F Broken Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
63°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

77°F Few Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories