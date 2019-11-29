Fire at Ohio wildlife park kills 10 exotic animals

(CNN) — A barn fire erupted at a wildlife park in Ohio Thanksgiving night, killing ten exotic animals.

The total death count at the African Safari Wildlife Park included three giraffes, three bongos, three red river hogs and a springbok.

By the time local officials arrived on the scene, the barn that held the ten animals was fully engulfed. According to co-owner Holly Hunt, the fire was discovered by a property caretaker who was checking on the facility, which had briefly lost power Wednesday.

“Our team, they worked so hard to take care of these animals, said Hunt. “It’s just … gut-wrenching that this could happen.”

A Danbury Township officer said explosions were heard inside the structure, and fire chief Keith Kahler says propane tanks were stored there. It is unknown if the fire had suspicious origins at this time.

The 100-acre drive-through park — featuring several hundred animals — was closed for thanksgiving. It won’t re-open Friday as the Ohio state marshal is expected to investigate the fire.

The park issued a statement on Facebook saying “We are grateful that our staff are safe, although we are all grief-stricken over this loss.”