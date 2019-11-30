Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Fight breaks out in Wisconsin mall during holiday shopping

National
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Thankfulness and gratitude — words that comes to mind around Thanksgiving-time — went out the window at Mayfair Mall in Wisconsin Thursday night.

A group of shoppers is seen on cellphone video throwing punches. It apparently happened around 9 o’clock.

Shoppers on Friday were seeing the video for the first time.

“Actually this is why I don`t come to malls very often,” said shopper Maria Dalton.

During the altercation, one woman loses her wig and eventually pulls out what appears to be pepper spray.

As mall security tries to de-escalate the situation, one of the people involved makes a run for it down the escalator. Local police confirm two of their officers are seen in this video chasing a 20-year-old man, and then tasing him. He was arrested for resisting.

Police say they also arrested a 24-year-old woman from another fight and cited her for disorderly conduct.

In a statement, a spokeswoman with the mall said in part: “There was an altercation last night, which is a violation of our code of conduct. Our security was on site to contain the situation along with our partners from the Wauwatosa police department.”

It`s still unclear what sparked the ordeal in the first place.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
59°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

76°F Broken Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

72°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
55°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories