Fight breaks out in Wisconsin mall during holiday shopping

(CNN) — Thankfulness and gratitude — words that comes to mind around Thanksgiving-time — went out the window at Mayfair Mall in Wisconsin Thursday night.

A group of shoppers is seen on cellphone video throwing punches. It apparently happened around 9 o’clock.

Shoppers on Friday were seeing the video for the first time.

“Actually this is why I don`t come to malls very often,” said shopper Maria Dalton.

During the altercation, one woman loses her wig and eventually pulls out what appears to be pepper spray.

As mall security tries to de-escalate the situation, one of the people involved makes a run for it down the escalator. Local police confirm two of their officers are seen in this video chasing a 20-year-old man, and then tasing him. He was arrested for resisting.

Police say they also arrested a 24-year-old woman from another fight and cited her for disorderly conduct.

In a statement, a spokeswoman with the mall said in part: “There was an altercation last night, which is a violation of our code of conduct. Our security was on site to contain the situation along with our partners from the Wauwatosa police department.”

It`s still unclear what sparked the ordeal in the first place.