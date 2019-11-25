Live Now
Feds: Give Chinese woman prison for Mar-a-Lago trespass

FILE – In this April 15, 2019, file court sketch, Yujing Zhang, left, a Chinese woman charged with lying to illegally enter President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, listens to a hearing before Magistrate Judge William Matthewman in West Palm Beach, Fla. Federal prosecutors want an 18-month prison sentence for the Chinese businesswoman convicted of trespassing and lying to Secret Service agents. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rolando Garcia said in a court memo that he agrees sentencing guidelines suggest that Zhang get between zero and six months when she is sentenced in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Nov. 22. (Daniel Pontet via AP, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Chinese businesswoman could be headed to prison for trespassing at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and lying to federal agents.

Prosecutors want Judge Roy Altman to give Yujing Zhang 18 months in prison when he sentences her Monday afternoon.

The 33-year-old Shanghai consultant was convicted in September of trespassing at the Florida resort in March and lying to Secret Service agents who confronted her.

When Zhang was arrested, she was carrying four cellphones, a computer and an external hard drive, leading to speculation she could be a spy. She was never charged with espionage, though, and text messages presented at trial suggest she is obsessed with Trump.

The president was at a golf course when Zhang arrived at Mar-a-Lago.

