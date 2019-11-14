Live Now
FDA warns drugs sold at Dollar Tree, Family Dollar may be unsafe

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning letter to Dollar Tree for receiving “potentially unsafe” drugs produced by foreign manufacturers.

The warning letter specifies Dollar Tree’s Assured Brand OTC drugs and other drugs sold at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores.

“Protecting patient health and safety is our highest priority, and the FDA continues to investigate and take action against companies that place U.S. patients at risk. Americans expect and deserve drugs that are safe, effective and that meet our standards for quality. The importation and distribution of drugs and other products from manufacturers that violate federal law is unacceptable,” said Donald D. Ashley, director of the Office of Compliance in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “In this case, Dollar Tree has the ultimate responsibility to ensure that it does not sell potentially unsafe drugs and other FDA-regulated products to Americans. We will remain vigilant in our efforts to protect the U.S. public from companies who put the health of Americans at risk – whether through the manufacturing and distribution of products we regulate or other means.”

The FDA says the drugs in question show a pattern of serious violations of the law, such as not testing the raw materials or finished drugs for pathogens.

