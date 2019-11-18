Breaking News
Interview with the mother, grandmother of Michael Brown
FDA warns Dollar Tree is selling potentially unsafe drugs

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration warns Dollar Tree may be selling “potentially unsafe drugs” and cosmetics.

In a Nov. 6 letter to the retailer, the FDA cited Chinese manufacturers that didn’t test products. The FDA also mentioned a facility where rodent feces were found.

According to the agency, between 2016 and this year, Dollar Tree was notified of warning letters sent to manufactures the company has relationships with.

A company executive said in a statement to CNBC that drugs the FDA mentions are products that are applied to the body, not ingested.

The executive said in the statement Dollar Tree is committed to customer safety and plans to meet with the FDA in the near future.

The FDA has instructed Dollar Tree to respond to the letter within 15 days and to detail what they’ve done to address their violations.

