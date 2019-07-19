Live Now
FDA announces recall of Ragu pasta sauces due to possible plastic contamination

NEW YORK (Hoodline)-  The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday a recall of Ragu pasta sauces that may contain plastic fragments.

Food company Mizkan America initially reported the recall in June.

According to the FDA, no consumers have made complaints or been injured.

The recall affects the following products:

RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

  • Flavor description: RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
  • Cap code: JUN0620YU2
  • Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

 RAGÚChunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

  • Flavor Description: RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
  • Cap code: JUN0520YU2
  • Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

  • Flavor Description: RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
  • Cap code: JUN0620YU2
  • Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

  • Flavor description: RAGÚ Old World Style Traditional
  • Cap code: JUN0420YU2
  • Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

  • Flavor description: RAGÚ Old World Style Meat
  • Cap code: JUN0520YU2
  • Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

The affected pasta sauces were distributed nationwide.

Anyone who purchased an affected product can call the company’s customer service hotline at 800-328-7248 to receive a coupon for a replacement.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

