FBI still searching for some of 93 victims of man deemed ‘most prolific serial killer’ in US history

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s assistance in linking nearly 100 deaths to a man whose being called the most prolific serial killer.

While in prison, 79-year-old Samuel Little confessed to killing at least dozens of people and started to describe their appearances and the locations where he committed the crimes.

It’s been a little over a year and the FBI has connected some of his descriptions to names of victims, but there are still many who are left unidentified from all over the nation.

Overall, Little confessed to killing 93 people and through its analysis, the FBI believes all his claims to be credible.

So far, 50 have been officially verified with so many more still being investigated.

Little told authorities that he strangled his 93 victims between 1970 and 2005.

According to the FBI, many of his victims’ deaths were originally ruled overdoses or attributed to accidental or undetermined causes and some bodies were never found.

“For many years, Samuel Little believed he would not be caught because he thought no one was accounting for his victims,” said ViCAP crime analyst Christie Palazzolo. “Even though he is already in prison, the FBI believes it is important to seek justice for each victim— to close every case possible.”

While Little’s descriptions have helped the FBI, there are still more victims to identify.

Click here to read more about the victims.