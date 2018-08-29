Fall Gas prices

Gas prices climbed to a four year high this summer.

After Americans return from Labor Day weekend road trips, pulling up to the pump may be less painful on the wallet.

Right now, the statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.53.

gasbuddy.com reports some of the best prices in Lafayette are $2.41 at Sam's Club on Ambassador Caffery, $2.42 at Costco on Kaliste Saloom, and $2.44 at Freedom Fuel on Eraste Landry.

If you're planning on hitting the road this Labor Day Weekend, you can find the lowest gas prices anywhere you are here.

Just type in your zip code and the area's lowest prices will pop up.

