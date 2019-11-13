Facebook announces Facebook Pay feature across family of apps

(WTNH) — Facebook is unifying all of its’ owned apps – including Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp – with a single payment system called Facebook Pay to make commerce more convenient.

The new service will allow users to securely donate money as well as send and receive money. Facebook Pay will allow users to add a preferred payment method once and use it across all four apps.

Facebook Pay will begin appearing on Facebook and Messenger and will include the ability to be used for purchases from select pages and businesses in Facebook Marketplace, the ability to buy event tickets, person-to-person payments in Messenger and more.

In the future, it will be expanded to Instagram and WhatsApp.

To begin using the feature, click on “Settings” and “Facebook Pay” on the Facebook app or website. Add a payment method from there in to your settings and use it next time you make a payment on the platform.

Facebook notes that this is separate from the Calibra wallet, which is a new cryptocurrency, project running on the open-source digital currency Libra network.

For additional information, visit pay.facebook.com