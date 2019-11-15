Live Now
Ex-tennis club chief pleads guilty in college bribery case

Martin Fox

FILE – In this March 12, 2019 file photo, Martin Fox, from a private tennis academy in Houston, arrives at federal court in Boston to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Fox pleaded guilty in October and is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Nov. 15. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (AP) — The former president of a private tennis club in Texas has pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal.

Martin Fox entered the plea in Boston’s federal court Friday.

The 62-year-old from Houston had previously agreed to plead guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge in a deal with prosecutors.

Authorities say Fox brokered bribes to help wealthy parents rig their children’s college entrance exams.

He was also accused of arranging bribes to get two students admitted to the University of San Diego as recruited athletes, and one to the University of Texas.

He has agreed to forfeit $245,000 received through the scheme.

His charge carries a sentence of as many as 20 years in prison, but prosecutors are recommending a punishment at the low end of guidelines.

His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 14.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

