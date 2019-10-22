Electrical fire in pool area of the Cosmopolitan has been extinguished

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Fire Department is investigating an electrical, possibly mechanical fire at the Cosmopolitan Hotel & Casino on Las Vegas Blvd. Monday evening.

According to Jeff Buchanan, Deputy Fire Chief for CCFD, crews responded to a an emergency call at 6:18 p.m. Upon arriving, they were assigned to investigate smoke and flames coming from the outdoor pool area.

It is believed the fire started in an electrical room by the pool area. The fire has been contained and there have been no reports of injuries and no evacuations were necessary.

Emergency crews reported to the incident including, 7 engine trucks, 3 rescue units, 2 battalion chiefs as well as an EMS coordinator.

This is the second time crews respond to a fire at the same area of The Cosmopolitan, back on July 25, 2015 a larger fire caused heavy structural damage in the pool area. No one was injured in that fire either.

Details of Monday’s fire are still being gathered and will be released when more information is known.