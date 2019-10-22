Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Electrical fire in pool area of the Cosmopolitan has been extinguished

National

by: Xóchitl Underwood

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Fire Department is investigating an electrical, possibly mechanical fire at the Cosmopolitan Hotel & Casino on Las Vegas Blvd. Monday evening.

https://www.facebook.com/8NewsNOW/videos/408761809810803/?__xts__%5B0%5D=68.ARD-uG-pbIJfP0ctHggx3y1kGqIwJKsuSLNvV5GX8x9gE3yeSOpwVUoQ46VS2ZmSk2_ndlgNRhQlGrv3NrHY5lSn1p8Ka7VBWjj11ArxbaAevB3n27ITAJUKPnepN23F9rQbbO2UAsWV7WUcEKOqy17GxdYXqPY7-zWPmx38AVG8jRi0awuq7ekzEkXakFaqHAZYC3P0KftaCYHtAUW_8zVymt9aOIhKQ7NDMmP7J_hrcEbjS8Ao8XrgHygt8J5P5ULdqSMvY89z1wZLsE4kZGaBs_VU8-e94JxcB8V6Pp2wqDGGnzMxjAZ_5PCeFqGA3Ae6NMEcaHlAXXAectAO6nxsKnk&__tn__=-R

According to Jeff Buchanan, Deputy Fire Chief for CCFD, crews responded to a an emergency call at 6:18 p.m. Upon arriving, they were assigned to investigate smoke and flames coming from the outdoor pool area.

It is believed the fire started in an electrical room by the pool area. The fire has been contained and there have been no reports of injuries and no evacuations were necessary.

Emergency crews reported to the incident including, 7 engine trucks, 3 rescue units, 2 battalion chiefs as well as an EMS coordinator.

This is the second time crews respond to a fire at the same area of The Cosmopolitan, back on July 25, 2015 a larger fire caused heavy structural damage in the pool area. No one was injured in that fire either.

Details of Monday’s fire are still being gathered and will be released when more information is known.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Crowley

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Mainly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

New Iberia

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
56°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar