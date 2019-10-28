Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

East Texas woman in need of kidney transplant from good Samaritan

National

by: Olivia Sandusky

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas native has been waiting over five years for a kidney donor, and is now turning to strangers for help.

Jane Ann Morrison lives in Tyler where she drives her red car with the sticker reading “Kidney donor needed ASAP please call (903) 530-5400.”

After she discovered her kidneys were failing, Morrison went on dialysis to support their 14 percent function.

Now she spends around 15 hours a week connected to a dialysis machine where large needles are placed into her left arm for four hours at a time.

Her husband and sons are unable to donate due to medical reasons, and now shes asking strangers in East Texas to consider donating their organ.

Her nurses at Fresenius Kidney Care say humans can live comfortably with one kidney, and can change the life of another person.

Morrison says if she gets the transplant it would change her life, and she would spend her time encouraging the patients at her dialysis center to encourage them that they can make it though as well.

She also has a grandson who’s due in December, and wants to spend as much time as possible with her family.

If you’d like to get in contact with Jane Anne, please call (903) 530-5400.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Crowley

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
59°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Opelousas

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
59°F A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Breaux Bridge

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
59°F A few passing clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

New Iberia

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally fair. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Generally fair. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Sidebar

Trending Stories