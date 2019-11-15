Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Dunkin’ launches campaign to usher in end of foam cups

National

by: Jacqui Gomersall

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI)- By December 1, all Dunkin’ restaurants across Southern New England will have phased out foam cups.

To usher in the use of double-walled paper cups for all hot beverages, the company has launched a new ad campaign to alert customers to the end of “double-cupping.”

That’s the practice of placing a foam cup outside of a plastic ice coffee cup for extra insulation, and added waste.

“As we look ahead to how our brand can continue to serve both people and the planet responsibly, we wanted to proactively address this preventable habit that can contribute to unnecessary waste,” Dunkin’ Chief Operating Officer Scott Murphy said in a statement.

Dunkin’ still serves iced drinks in plastic cups.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
35°F A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
35°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories