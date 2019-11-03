Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Dow says no injuries from chemical plant blast in Louisiana

National
Posted: / Updated:

This Aug. 2, 2019, photo shows the Dow corporate logo. No injuries are being reported, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, after an explosion occurred at a Dow chemical plant near Plaquemine, La. (Photo:AP/Paul Sancya)

PLAQUEMINE, La. (AP) — An explosion at a Dow chemical plant in Louisiana rattled windows in nearby homes but caused no injuries, the company said Sunday.

Dow Louisiana Operations said in a statement posted online that a “vessel” had ruptured Sunday morning at its facility near Plaquemine.

“There are no injuries on site, and we are currently conducting air monitoring,” Dow Louisiana Operations said in a statement on Facebook. The statement said it had shut down the affected production unit, but the rest of the complex was continuing to run safely and there appeared to be no impact outside of the complex.

Other details were not immediately released.

Officials of the Iberville Parish Council said via Facebook that they were in “constant contact” with Dow and added there was no immediate danger to the public.

Dow Louisiana Operations describes itself as a 1,500-acre (600-hectare) manufacturing facility. The site, together with brine operations in Grand Bayou, comprises one of Louisiana’s largest petrochemical facilities.

Local news outlets reported that residents several miles (kilometers) from the plant reported hearing a loud boom just after 8 a.m. Sunday.

“It sounded like someone dropped a bowling ball in our house,” Thomas Argust told WAFB .

Trudy Jackson who lives about five miles (eight kilometers) away from the plant, told the station that she’s used to the occasional noises coming from the site, but the boom still caused her to pause.

“It was like a crash,” Jackson said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Community Calendar