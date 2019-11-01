Live Now
Don’t forget to ‘fall back’ as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end

National

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend. Are you excited for an extra hour of sleep?

The clocks will roll back one hour at 2:00 a.m., November 3, 2019.

Sunrise and sunset will be about an hour earlier on this day compared to November 2, and there will be more light in the morning.

Because the change happens in the middle of the night for most people, many will turn back the time before heading to bed on Saturday night.

Some also use it as a good time to replace batteries in devices such as smoke detectors.

