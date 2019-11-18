Breaking News
Interview with the mother, grandmother of Michael Brown
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Dolly Parton issues Jolene challenge

National

by: Cameron Jacobs

Posted: / Updated:

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dolly Parton is issuing a challenge of her own. She wants to hear the public’s version of her hit song “Jolene”.

This comes as part of the lead up to the release of Dolly’s Netflix series “Heartstrings,” set to kick off on Friday.

GALLERY: Dolly Parton in photos

Julianne Hough, who plays Jolene in the series helped Dolly make the announcement on Twitter as seen in the video above.

The pair is asking fans to share their creative renditions of the hit song on social media using the tag #JOLENECHALLENGE.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
47°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

55°F Broken Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear but chilly. Low of 42. Calm winds
42°F Clear but chilly. Low of 42. Calm winds
Wind
2 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories