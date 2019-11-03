Doctors deliver baby after mother was shot during armed robbery at CVS, police say

On Saturday morning around 6:39 a.m. University Park police responded to a robbery at CVS, located at the 3012 block of Mockingbird Lane in Dallas.

Police said the suspect entered the CVS and demanded money. One employee was shot twice. She was approximately 8 months pregnant, authorities said.

The pregnant woman was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and was admitted into surgery immediately, according to police.

Doctors delivered the baby. Police say at this time the mother and baby are in critical but stable condition.

There was one other employee in the store when the robbery occurred who was not injured.

University Park police said the suspect fled the scene on foot and did not take any money. The suspect is male and around 6 feet tall wearing heavy dark winter clothing.

Authorities have released a photo of the alleged suspect. Anyone who is able to identify the person in this photo is asked to call police at 214-564-4148 or Lt. John Ball at 214-987-5354.

At 5:20 p.m. Saturday police released a photo of the suspect.