Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Doctors deliver baby after mother was shot during armed robbery at CVS, police say

National
Posted: / Updated:

On Saturday morning around 6:39 a.m. University Park police responded to a robbery at CVS, located at the 3012 block of Mockingbird Lane in Dallas. 

Police said the suspect entered the CVS and demanded money. One employee was shot twice. She was approximately 8 months pregnant, authorities said.

The pregnant woman was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and was admitted into surgery immediately, according to police. 

Doctors delivered the baby. Police say at this time the mother and baby are in critical but stable condition. 

There was one other employee in the store when the robbery occurred who was not injured.

University Park police said the suspect fled the scene on foot and did not take any money. The suspect is male and around 6 feet tall wearing heavy dark winter clothing. 

Authorities have released a photo of the alleged suspect. Anyone who is able to identify the person in this photo is asked to call police at 214-564-4148 or Lt. John Ball at 214-987-5354.

At 5:20 p.m. Saturday police released a photo of the suspect.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
40°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar