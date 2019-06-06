Displaced coffin underscores flooding woes in Mississippi

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A disturbing discovery in Warren County, a homeowner found a coffin floating along farmland not far from the submerged graveyard where it was buried.

WJTV spoke with a family member of the deceased person who was in the coffin.

“This backwater flooding that you see behind me has displaced hundreds of people, wildlife and it’s also displaced a coffin,” Herbert Williams said. “I watch the cemeteries over and over again every day.”

It wasn’t that long ago that Williams was laying his sister Gloria to rest in the cemetery at Evergreen Baptist Church.

“The coffin was put in (the ground) in ’15. If the water sits on something that long regardless of what’s what eventually it’s going to give.”

But now Williams will have to bury his sister for a second time–because of backwater flooding.

“This water has been on the cemetery and in the church ever since Feb. 28,” he said.

Gloria’s casket was floating along the floodwaters–when Warren County homeowner Mike Brown unsuspectingly spotted it.