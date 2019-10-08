Dick’s Sporting Goods destroyed $5 million worth of assault rifles, CEO Ed Stack says

(CBS News/USA TODAY)- Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack said his company destroyed $5 million worth of assault rifles as part of its tough stance on guns.

In his new book and in an interview with “CBS News Sunday,” Stack shared how the company turned the guns into scrap metal.

“I said, ‘You know what? If we really think these things should be off the street, then we need to destroy them,'” Stack told CBS News.

In his book, “It’s How We Play the Game: Build a Business. Take a Stand. Make a Difference,” which goes on sale Tuesday, Stack wrote that rather than returning the firearms banned by the company to manufacturers, the chain “sawed $5 million worth of rifles into scrap.”

The National Rifle Association tweeted an article written by right-wing publication Breitbart and wrote: “Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack told CBS News that his company destroyed $5 million worth of “assault-style rifles” to keep them out of private hands.”