Dems release 2 impeachment inquiry transcripts

National

Transcripts from Michael McKinley and Marie Yovanovitch released

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Newly released transcripts show a senior State Department official told lawmakers he was very concerned about how the Trump Administration was using the department.

House Democrats on Monday released transcripts from the closed-door testimony of 2 officials into the impeachment inquiry of President Trump. Both said they were concerned about the relationship between the Trump Administration and Ukraine.

Michael McKinley said he left his position as a senior advisor to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo because of his concerns and because of the lack of support provided to the then-Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

“The apparatus of the State Department itself was being used to seek political information for a political purpose,” Rep. Adam Schiff said.

Democrats also released transcripts of her testimony.

“(She’s) one of the first witnesses to this irregular back channel that the President established through Rudy Giuliani and the damage that it was doing to America’s national security,” Schiff said.

The transcripts also show Republican lawmakers and their staff were able to attend the deposition, make remarks and question witnesses.

On Twitter, Trump repeated claims the whistleblower is just someone with an anti-Trump agenda and demanded they testify in person. Trump also said his July 25 phone call with the Ukrainian president was “perfectly stated” and that there is no reason to call witnesses.

In fact, the Trump Administration blocked various witnesses from testifying Monday.

“We may infer by the White House obstruction here that their testimony would be further incriminating of the President,” Schiff said.

Those actions will add to potential Obstruction of Congress charges against President Trump, he said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

