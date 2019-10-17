Deck the halls…. Blue Bell releases its Christmas flavors

(Blue Bell Creameries)- Blue Bell is releasing Christmas cheer early this year with Christmas Cookies Ice Cream. One of their most requested flavors returns to stores beginning Thursday. Christmas Cookies is a combination of your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar – in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.

Blue Bell has increased its production to meet the unbelievable demand that they have experienced, and hope to make it through the holiday season. Christmas Cookies is a seasonal product and will be available for a limited time.

In addition to Christmas Cookies, Blue Bell also has Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan and the newest flavor Salted Caramel Cookie available for the holidays.