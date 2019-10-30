Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office will no longer house ICE detainees

National

by: CB Cotton

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said it will no longer house detainees of Immigration & Customs Enforcement beginning Dec. 1.  

The move comes after meeting with local advocacy groups, Mayor John Cooper, Metropolitan Council members, and internal stakeholders, according to a release.  

The continued confusion and hyper-political nature of this issue has become a distraction from sheriff’s office priorities,” said Sheriff Daron Hall. “The number of individuals detained as a result of this contract is less than one percent of overall jail bookings; however, I spend an inordinate amount of my time debating its validity.” 

Since 1996, the Metro government and not the DCSO has received revenue from a council-approved contract to house various federal detainees including ICE, according to a release.

The sheriff’s office is currently in negotiations with the United States Marshal Service (USMS) to remove ICE from that contract.

The DCSO, under a renewed council-approved agreement, will continue to house individuals who are in USMS custody.

“Over the past 15 years, I challenge you to find a sheriff’s office whose immigration-related policies have been more responsible,” said Sheriff Hall.

“Taking into consideration our important public safety role and our goal of being community-minded, we have always worked to see our policies evolve accordingly. This approach hasn’t always been popular, but responsible. We will now move forward, continuing to focus on significant issues such as decriminalization of mental illness and criminal justice reform.”

Hall said DCSO’s future ICE interaction will be limited to that which is required by state law.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
68°F A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F A few showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
68°F A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
70°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories