Dad used 11-month-old as ‘human shield’ in drug deal; baby shot multiple times

National
PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (WTVO) — An 11-month-old boy was shot multiple times when his father used him as a “human shield” in a drug deal, authorities said.

Nafes Monroe was arrested in connection with the October 19th shooting.

Police say Monroe took the baby along with him, his girlfriend and another man on a drug deal, believing that the baby’s presence would prevent violence, according to the district attorney.

The child was in the back seat of the car when the shooting started, and was shot once in the head, once in the neck, and twice in the buttocks, according to WCAU.

Instead of taking the baby to the hospital, police say Monroe drove to a home in the 4900 block of North Camac Street. Later, he dropped the boy off at Einstein Medical Center, and left.

The boy was later transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital and is still in critical condition.

29-year-old Francisco Ortiz was arrested in connection with the crime. Police say Monroe was Ortiz’s intended target.

Anthony Voci Jr., the chief of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Homicide Unit, said Monroe used the baby as a “human shield” when he used counterfeit money to buy drugs from Ortiz, which provoked the shooting.

Monroe was charged with recklessly endangering the life of another person and endangering the welfare of a child.

