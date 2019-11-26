Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Critical Louisiana abortion access case to be heard by Supreme Court in March

National
Posted: / Updated:
Supreme-Court-image_88231

(CBS News)- The Supreme Court just announced it would hear oral arguments for June Medical Services v. Gee, a critically important abortion access case out of Louisiana, on March 4, 2020, according to a schedule released by the court on Tuesday afternoon. The court will devote an entire day to the case.

At the center of the case is Act 620, Louisiana’s “Unsafe Abortion Protection Act,” a 2014 state law not currently in effect. Similar to a Texas law that was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2016, Louisiana’s law requires doctors performing abortions to have admitting privileges at a hospital no more than 30 miles away.

If the law is allowed to be implemented, all of Louisiana’s abortion clinics would close, as first reported last month by CBS News.

“All eyes must be on the Supreme Court come March. This case will have lasting consequences for abortion access across the country,” Nancy Northup, president and chief executive officer of the Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR), said in an email statement to CBS News on Tuesday. “Many states have been openly defying Supreme Court decisions in an effort to criminalize abortion. At this critical juncture, the Court needs to set those states straight.”

On Monday evening, CRR filed its opening brief, the first of four documents that will be filed ahead of the March arguments. CRR represents June Medical Services, a clinic that does business as Hope Medical Group and is one of the state’s last three abortion providers.

Louisiana’s Attorney General’s office, which is responsible for defending the law, has until December 26 to file its response. 

A spokesperson for the Louisiana Attorney General office did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

77°F Overcast Feels like 79°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories