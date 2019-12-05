Breaking News
Silver Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl upgraded to Amber Alert as Ansonia PD investigate case of homicide victim found
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Crashes involving deer more likely during mating season

National

by: Brent Remadna

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A warning for drivers to stay alert for deer as mating season comes to an end.

Usually the rut as it is called, ends around mid December according to authorities so deer activity should be on the decline in the next few weeks, but until then drivers should take notice of any deer hanging out near roads or interstates.

“A lot of times we hear about people driving along the roads saying they have seen dead deer or they are seeing deer running,” said Barry Cross, spokesman for TWRA. “There is nothing we can do about that, nature is going to be that way, but if people are going to be driving along an area that is densely populated with deer just be on the lookout. They’re not looking out for cars.”

While deer are always present, accidents are more likely to happen during mating season.

“This time of year deer aren’t worried about everything else going on,” said Cross. “They are in mating season and doing what they do and that is bucks chasing doe and they aren’t looking out for cars.”

Mating season usually takes place from October to December.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Mostly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories