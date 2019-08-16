Controversial abortion bill may get a re-do vote

A controversial abortion bill may soon get a re-do in Congress.

Republicans in the House have demanded a vote on the “Born Alive Abortion Survivors Act,” but democrats have refused to take up the legislation.

Tom McClusky of March For Life says, the Born Alive Act mandates medical care for a fetus that survives an abortion, and prison time for any doctor or health care worker convicted of failing to comply.

House Republicans have gone to the floor nearly a hundred times this year to demand a vote on the legislation, but Democrats have refused.

They say the bill is unnecessary since laws already exist to protect newborns.