Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Connecticut police: “Big dogs” find 420 pounds of marijuana in U-Haul truck

National
Posted: / Updated:

(CBS NEWS/AP)- Two Los Angeles men face drug charges in Connecticut after troopers pulled over a rental truck filled with marijuana. Police say the U-Haul truck was stopped on Interstate 95 in Darien on Friday afternoon for a traffic violation. When troopers noticed that “something didn’t smell right, the big dogs were called in” to uncover the stash of drugs.

Drug-sniffing dogs were called in to help and found 420 pounds of marijuana in the truck’s cargo bed. State Police posted a photo on Twitter of the dogs involved in the search, with the drugs stacked behind them.

The men, 27-year-old Kevin Conrado and 23-year-old Vahe Manjikian are charged with possession of marijuana and possession of more than a kilo of marijuana with intent to sell.

They were being held Saturday in lieu of $100,000 bonds.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

55°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Cloudy with showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories