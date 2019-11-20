Confederate statue removed overnight from outside NC courthouse

Live Now
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Confederate monument was removed overnight from outside a North Carolina courthouse.

The monument, which had stood in front of Pittsboro’s courthouse since 1907, was completely removed by 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The monument’s future had been the subject of many weekend protests and counterprotests, with 11 people arrested Saturday, according to Chatham County deputies.

“Crews are working to safely and respectfully dismantle the Confederate monument, which includes the statue and pedestal,” a news release said.

Officials said the statue and pedestal will be taken to “a safe location” where they will be preserved and stored until such time as the Winnie Davis Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) “finds a more appropriate location to place them.”

It has been rare for public officials to take down Confederate statues in North Carolina since the enactment of a 2015 state historic monuments law restricting the removal of public monuments.

But county officials argued in court that the monument was private property, owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, and a judge hearing the group’s challenge declined to block the removal.

