Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

College football player whose parents died walks with his 2 dogs on Senior Day

National
Posted: / Updated:

EAST LANCING, Mich. (CNN) — It’s a tradition in college football for seniors to emerge from the tunnel for the final game of their collegiate career and run onto the field to one last cheer, an event players usually celebrate with family.

Michigan State University cornerback Josh Butler lost both of his parents. But he didn’t walk out alone on Saturday.

The 23-year-old had his two best friends at his side his two dogs, Roxy and Remi.

His mother, Ladrida Bagley, died in April 2019 after being diagnosed with breast cancer, his father Steven, died in 2017.

In between their deaths, he adopted Roxy and Remi, sister boxer-pit bull mixes and Butler’s best canine friends.

Butler received his undergraduate degree in December 2018 and is set to receive his master’s degree in media and information this month. He said his dogs and his teammates have helped him work through his grief and focus on the good in his life, too.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
42°F A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories