Cleveland zoo awaits bloom of smelly corpse flower

CLEVELAND (AP) – A zoo in Cleveland is awaiting the odiferous bloom of what’s known as the corpse flower for just the fourth time in the last 25 years.

WEWS-TV reports the rare titan arum flower stinks for around 24 hours when it blooms and can grow to a height of 10 feet (3 meters). The plant is at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Rainforest.

At the other end of the state, Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden officials are anticipating the bloom of their newly acquired corpse flower named “Morticia.” They describe the odor it emits as a combination of Limburger cheese, garlic, rotting flesh and smelly feet.

Titan arum is native to the Indonesian island of Sumatra.