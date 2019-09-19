Chilling ‘Back to school’ PSA hopes to call attention to school shootings

Warning - This video contains graphic images that some viewers could find disturbing

CNN – A powerful, heartstopping PSA is shedding light on school shootings.

This new ad from the Sandy Hook Promise organization hopes to raise awareness for signs of violence in children, hopefully leading to an end to deadly school shootings.

The video shows kids sporting ordinary back to school items as a school shooting unfolds, leading them to protect themselves.

Twenty-six people, including 20 children, were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012.

Sandy Hook Promise is a non-profit that was founded in the aftermath of that school shooting to train students and adults to know the signs of gun violence in hopes to deter future shootings.

