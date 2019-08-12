Chick-fil-A adds Mac & Cheese to restaurants nationwide starting Monday

(The Advertiser)- Chick-fil-A’s menu just got cheesier.

Starting Monday, Mac & Cheese is available at Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide, the Atlanta-based fast-food chain announced. It’s available as a side with lunch and dinner, as a Kid’s Meal and in catering orders.

“Mac & Cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A,” Amanda Norris, Chick-fil-A executive director of menu and packaging, said in Monday’s announcement.

It’s the chicken chain’s first permanent side addition since 2016, the company said in a statement, and is a classic macaroni and cheese recipe with a special blend cheddar, Parmesan and Romano cheeses.