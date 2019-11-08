Officials: Chemical mixture applied by a second employee

Live Now
BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts authorities say the chemical mixture that resulted in the death of a Buffalo Wild Wings employee was applied by another employee.

Burlington fire officials’ preliminary investigation Friday shows that 32-year-old Ryan Baldera was overcome by the fumes after a second employee combined two cleaning agents to the restaurant’s kitchen floor while attempting to clean it.

Baldera, the general manager, died after being rushed to a hospital Thursday night.

At least 13 people were hospitalized and have since been released.

Authorities say the Lawrence resident was married and had an infant son.

A Buffalo Wild Wings statement says the company is “shocked and saddened” and working with the franchisee and authorities.

The suburban Boston sports bar is closed while the investigation continues.

