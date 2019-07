(CBS NEWS)- A group of Girl Scouts were rescued by boat Friday night after lightning struck their campsite near the Minnesota-Canada border, authorities said. Several agencies — including the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, the United States Border Patrol and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources — joined forces in the search effort to rescue the girls and their guide, CBS Minnesota reports.

The group of nine, which included the Girl Scouts and their guide, were camping at the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near the Canadian boundary waters when lightning struck around 7:15 p.m., the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.