Charming Charlie is closing all of its stores, Acadiana Mall store included

NEW YORK (CNN Business)- Charming Charlie has fallen victim to the ongoing retail apocalypse. The women’s fashion accessory retailer has filed for bankruptcy for the second time in two years and announced Thursday it will close all of its stores. Charming Charlie has more than 260 stores in 38 states and employs more than 3,300 people. It was founded in 2004. Liquidation of its stores is expected to last nearly two months. Sales on its website have already stopped.

This will include the location at the Acadiana Mall.