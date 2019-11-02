Live Now
CDC: 1 dead, 8 hospitalized in multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef

National

by: Tiffany Latta and NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WCMH) — One person has died and eight others have been hospitalized as a result of a multi-state outbreak of salmonella linked to ground beef, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The illnesses in this outbreak are “more severe than expected for Salmonella” and span six states — California, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, the CDC reported Friday afternoon.

A total of 10 people have been infected with the strain of Salmonella Dublin as a result of the outbreak, according to the CDC. 

The illnesses started between Aug. 8 to Sept. 22 and those sickened range in age from 48 to 74 years, with a median age of 68, according to the CDC. 

Salmonella usually only has a 20% hospitalization rate, according to the CDC.

A single, common supplier of ground beef has not been identified, officials said.

Those who infected with Salmonella reported buying ground beef products from different stores, according to the CDC.

“The CDC is not advising that consumers stop eating thoroughly cooked ground beef or that retailers stop selling ground beef,” officials aid.

Officials are advising people to avoid eating raw or undercooked ground beef and to cook ground beef to an internal temperature of 160°F.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps that occur about 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria.

Children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness, according to the CDC.

This outbreak investigation is ongoing and the CDC said they will update the public if more information becomes available.

Salmonella Dublin Outbreak By the Numbers:

  • 10 — Reported Cases
  • 6 — States
  • 8 — Hospitalizations
  • 1 — Death

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

